Alcohol ban
Winter sports mecca Sölden dries up “booze mile”
They don't want to become the Ballermann of the Alps: The Tyrolean winter tourism stronghold of Sölden is now declaring war on après-ski excesses in the town center with tough measures. There have obviously been too many excesses in recent seasons.
The municipality of Sölden in Ötztal is getting serious from December 1st: the local council recently decided to introduce an alcohol-free zone along the village street between the Giggijoch and Gaislachkogel lifts and the adjacent area with the residential and nursing home and the after-school care center. Exactly where the nightlife takes place in the first place.
No alcohol outdoors
According to the ordinance, the consumption of alcohol and the carrying of open bottles or cups outdoors is prohibited in the designated zone.
Partying moved to the sidewalk
The aim is to curb excesses during après-ski. "More and more guests went outside the bars to smoke and continued to party on the sidewalk with alcohol," explains Söldner Deputy Mayor Maximilian Riml in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The purchase of alcoholic beverages in stores and subsequent consumption outdoors in the town center has also increased.
"Football match" with beer glasses
"Unreasonable noise nuisance for local residents, broken beer glasses on the sidewalks and other messes were the result," says Riml. He remembers, for example, when drunks tried to play "soccer" on the sidewalk with beer glasses. Many residents had had enough.
The pubs have responded positively to the measure. The ban is initially valid until April 19, 2026, when it will be evaluated.
Maximilian Riml, Vize-Bürgermeister von Sölden
Bild: zVg
Soft measures without success
Even before the last winter season, attempts had been made to get the situation under control with increased control of the existing noise regulations - without any significant success. This is why the alcohol ban was introduced. "We got the landlords on board and incorporated their advice into the regulation," explains Riml.
The threat of hefty fines
The alcohol ban will be fully monitored by security forces. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to 2000 euros.
Aiming for a better quality of stay and life
Accommodation providers will receive precise information about the content of the regulation so that they can inform their guests in advance. "We hope that this measure will further improve the quality of stay and quality of life for guests and locals," emphasizes Riml.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.