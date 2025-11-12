F1 hero Lewis Hamilton about to be sacked by Ferrari?

He may be joint record world champion in Formula 1 with Michael Schumacher, but this season Lewis Hamilton seems to have fallen out of time! The Briton, who switched from Mercedes to Ferrari this year to great acclaim, is dragging himself around the racetracks more badly than well. Possibly too badly, because as Sky expert Ralf Schumacher is now suggesting, the Scuderia could now be thinking of sending the legend to the scrapheap...