Schumacher suspicion
F1 hero Lewis Hamilton about to be sacked by Ferrari?
He may be joint record world champion in Formula 1 with Michael Schumacher, but this season Lewis Hamilton seems to have fallen out of time! The Briton, who switched from Mercedes to Ferrari this year to great acclaim, is dragging himself around the racetracks more badly than well. Possibly too badly, because as Sky expert Ralf Schumacher is now suggesting, the Scuderia could now be thinking of sending the legend to the scrapheap...
There's no question that the figures don't lie: after 21 Grand Prix weekends, the former star of motorsport's premier class is only in sixth place in the championship standings, 242 points behind leader Lando Norris - he himself is on 148 ...
"Bearman, who does wonders with the Haas!"
Schumacher, who is well acquainted with the laws of the Formula 1 world, now explained on Sky's Backstage Pit Lane podcast that he could imagine Ferrari paying off the 40-year-old and letting Oliver Bearman, "who does wonders with the Haas", behind the wheel instead. And why Bearman in particular?
Well, because the 20-year-old Briton was trained in the Italians' "Driver Academy" and also celebrated his Formula 1 debut in a Ferrari last season as a replacement for Carlos Sainz, who was out of action following an appendectomy. In Saudi Arabia, he impressed straight away and finished the race in 7th place after qualifying in 11th place.
"... Drivers who should talk less!"
After the São Paulo Grand Prix, Ferrari President John Elkann was unusually critical of his driver pairing: "We certainly have drivers who should concentrate more on driving and talk less."
Although he did not elaborate on his criticism, observers assume that it was directed less at Charles Leclerc than at Hamilton, who still owes the Italians the first place on the podium and had recently complained that he was living "in a nightmare" ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.