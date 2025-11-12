Trial in Carinthia
11 victims of WAC abuse: 9 years and an institution
The 22-year-old pedophile who allegedly abused children in the vicinity of the WAC soccer club is classified as very dangerous. At the trial at the regional court in Klagenfurt, the man from Wolfsberg made a full confession: "I need help!"
It all began with an official note at the St. Paul police station in Lavanttal - parents raised the alarm about a young WAC employee who was harassing their children with indecent cell phone messages.
The extent of the crime only gradually became apparent. Children explained how the 22-year-old had persuaded them to commit sexual acts: with WAC jerseys, money and vouchers. He had shamelessly exploited their passion for soccer - even though the Bundesliga club itself had nothing to do with the activities!
Child in a bad way after assaults
"We are talking about serious sexual abuse and have eleven victims, two boys were only 12 and 13 years old," said public prosecutor Christian Pirker. As one of the children has been in a bad way since the assaults, primary physician Thomas Trabi attests to post-traumatic stress disorder, which increases the sentence to 15 years in prison.
But the young man in the dock also needs therapy. Forensic psychiatrist Manfred Walzl took a close look at the man from Lavanttal: "He suffers from a severe sexual disorder - paedophilia and fetishism. Treatment is urgently needed, otherwise further serious acts are to be feared."
The young man does not oppose this: "I am sorry from the bottom of my heart." The sentence - nine years in prison and admission to a forensic therapeutic center - is already final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
