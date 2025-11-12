Bad game: Counterfeiter shocks the victims’ families

There is also consternation at the Medical University, which describes the act as extremely reprehensible. The reaction was immediate: "The obviously forged letter was immediately forwarded by the head of the institute to the responsible public prosecutor's office. The head of the institute and her staff were entrusted with the reverent identification of the victims at the BORG-Dreierschützengasse with the best possible consideration for the victims' denomination, so that the bereaved parents could be given the opportunity to say goodbye with psychological support on the premises of the Medical University of Graz."