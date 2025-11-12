After the rampage in Graz
Bad game: Counterfeiter shocks the victims’ families
It doesn't get any worse than this! A still unknown perpetrator sent letters to the families of the Graz shooting victims. The content: the forensic doctors had made serious mistakes. Lawyer Karin Prutsch-Lang assumes a hospital insider based on the detailed knowledge.
As if the bereaved families and victims of the shooting rampage at the Borg Dreierschützengasse in Graz didn't already have enough to go through, a still unknown person recently got carried away with a stupefying, absolutely disrespectful action.
"Serious errors in the expert report"
Not only the bereaved, but also lawyer Prutsch-Lang, who is representing a number of victims in an official liability suit, was sent a letter by post on the letterhead of the Medical University of Graz. The content of the letter was that the Medical University of Graz felt it had a moral duty to inform the bereaved that serious errors had been made in the forensic medical report.
In the letter to Karin Prutsch-Lang, the perpetrator is more specific: There were "major inconsistencies regarding the number of gunshot wounds, the course of the shots and the type of shot". The mistakes had been pointed out to the judiciary, but now everything was being done to cover them up.
Based on the detailed knowledge, it can be assumed that the letters originate from an insider in forensic medicine, at least from the immediate environment.
Anwältin Karin Prutsch-Lang
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
"Expert reports are not even available yet!"
When asked by Christian Kroschl, spokesman for the Graz public prosecutor's office, he said: "Neither the forensic medical report nor the gunshot report are available to the public prosecutor's office yet." For lawyer Prutsch-Lang, it is absolutely clear: "Based on the detailed knowledge, it can be assumed that the letters come from an insider in forensic medicine, at least from the immediate environment."
There is also consternation at the Medical University, which describes the act as extremely reprehensible. The reaction was immediate: "The obviously forged letter was immediately forwarded by the head of the institute to the responsible public prosecutor's office. The head of the institute and her staff were entrusted with the reverent identification of the victims at the BORG-Dreierschützengasse with the best possible consideration for the victims' denomination, so that the bereaved parents could be given the opportunity to say goodbye with psychological support on the premises of the Medical University of Graz."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
