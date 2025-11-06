Astrology, Energetics
Next chamber upset: Salary doubled itself
A salary increase of more than four percent was yesterday: While the excitement surrounding the Chamber of Commerce continues in times of austerity, the professional representatives for animal energetics, astrology and matchmaking in Lower Austria are giving themselves a hefty pay rise of around 85%.
True to the motto: "You don't treat yourself to anything else", the so-called functional compensation for the specialist group of personal service providers in the extended executive committee was almost doubled from the beginning of October. According to the decision taken in Göttweig, Lower Austria, the chairwoman, for example, will now receive EUR 2815.20, up from EUR 1516.20 previously. All financed with the compulsory fees of small entrepreneurs.
Chairwoman, deputy chairwoman and the executive team benefit
There is also an 85% increase for her two deputies (from EUR 758.10 to EUR 1407.60). The individual professional group spokespersons for color, type, style and image consulting, animal energetics, astrology, animal care, spatial energetics, matchmaking and other representatives can look forward to the same percentage increase.
This salary increase, paid for by compulsory contributions, is unbelievable. Everyone who treated themselves to this is ready to resign.
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz
Bild: Holl Reinhard
The new salary scandal in the Chamber of Commerce is causing outrage among FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz: "This is a flawless ÖVP scandal. A salary increase of almost 90 percent, paid for by WK compulsory contributions, is unbelievable. All those who allowed themselves this are ripe for resignation. President Mahrer as well!"
FPÖ general calls for an end to compulsory contributions
The 4.2 percent would already have been a completely wrong signal, but this increase "can no longer be argued or tolerated with the best will in the world", the top politician continued. For the blue grandee, this is yet another reason to call for an immediate end to compulsory contributions.
