Gender topics in school textbooks irritate parents

"Children should be able to develop freely"

The office of KPÖ Mayor and Women's City Councillor Elke Kahr would first like to clear up a misconception or misrepresentation in the media: the City of Graz does not distribute such books, but has merely published a brochure with recommendations. "This is about an important message: whether boy or girl, all children should be able to realize their talents and interests," says Kahr. As a women's city councillor, she wants to make a contribution "to ensuring that all children in our city can develop freely and are not already assigned a role in kindergarten".