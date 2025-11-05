100 officers in action
Major raid by police and finance at the justice system
A morning commando raid by finance and police in Vienna on Wednesday: around 100 officers were deployed on behalf of the public prosecutor's office in a major raid on the 220 million construction site of the justice system in the provincial court. The "Krone" knows the explosive background.
The court peasants and lawyers who flocked to the Gray House on Monday morning were astonished. Financial police buses and police patrol cars were everywhere. As the "Krone" learned, the investigation is into the billion-euro shadow economy in Austria.
100 officers in large-scale operation
Around 20 uniformed officers and 80 officers from the Ministry of Finance were deployed. The focus was on the large construction site in Austria's most historic and best-known court building, also known as the "Gray House", which is 200 years old. The Vienna Regional Criminal Court, the public prosecutor's office and the Josefstadt prison, Austria's largest prison with more than 1,000 inmates, have been undergoing renovation since 2023.
A huge project with a volume of at least 220 million euros, as it involves a total net area of more than 100,000 square meters, which corresponds to 550 (!) single-family homes. However, the officials also inspected the subway extension underway in front of the building.
Construction companies and subcontractors targeted
The explosive background is apparently the suspicion of wage dumping and organized illegal work at the taxpayers' expense. In any case, the public prosecutor's office had the papers of the contracted companies and their subcontractors closely scrutinized.
Following an initial interim assessment, a number of charges have been filed and the investigations are in full swing!
