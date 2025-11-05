Major raid by police and finance at the justice system

100 officers in large-scale operation

Around 20 uniformed officers and 80 officers from the Ministry of Finance were deployed. The focus was on the large construction site in Austria's most historic and best-known court building, also known as the "Gray House", which is 200 years old. The Vienna Regional Criminal Court, the public prosecutor's office and the Josefstadt prison, Austria's largest prison with more than 1,000 inmates, have been undergoing renovation since 2023.