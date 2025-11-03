Lost through Vienna
“Krone” journalist finds two missing Styrians
The fact that it pays to memorize pictures of missing people was demonstrated in Vienna on Saturday: two Styrians from a facility for people with disabilities went missing in the city on Halloween night. Until a "Krone" journalist saw the missing persons report on social media - and recognized the two on the street.
Be honest: would you ever expect to recognize a missing person on the street? Probably not. "Krone" journalist Stefan Steinkogler felt the same way - until last Saturday. That morning, "Österreich findet euch" began searching for Markus L. (34) and Andreas K. (59) via Facebook. Kronehit" also joined in the search without further ado - Ö3, however, is likely to have refused, citing the lack of official confirmation from the police.
Two men suddenly disappeared before the concert
The day before, the two Styrians, who live in a community for people with disabilities in Deutschlandsberg, had set off on a nice trip to Vienna together with their carers. Their destination was the concert by folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier at the Wiener Stadthalle on Halloween evening. But the concert was not to take place. Shortly after checking into the hotel in Märzstraße, the two Styrians disappeared without a trace.
I'm just glad that the two men are well and can go home again. It shows how important it is to memorize photos of missing persons.
„Krone“-Journalist Stefan Steinkogler
Desperate search for missing persons with a happy ending
A desperate search for missing persons was launched throughout the city. Relatives of Andreas and Markus also traveled from Styria to Vienna without further ado to help in the city-wide search for the duo. A few minutes after the appeal was published by "Österreich findet euch", the "Krone" newspaper also wanted to report online about the double missing persons case. But this was never to happen.
Faces memorized and missing persons recognized
At that moment, "Krone" journalist Steinkogler - on his way to a soccer match on the Hohe Warte - recognized the two missing people standing helplessly on Schwedenplatz from the streetcar. And took care of the completely frightened duo. After a phone call to the police emergency number, the relatives were also informed under the "Austria will find you" posting: "I just found the two of them on Schwedenplatz!"
Without ID and money through Vienna
After the two men, who could neither read nor had any money or identification documents on them, were taken to the toilet at Schwedenplatz, the police arrived. A few minutes later, their overjoyed relatives, who were completely exhausted from the hours-long search, rushed to the scene. "We are so grateful and happy," they said when the Styrians were finally able to embrace their loved ones and protégés again.
Uninjured and happy
According to first-hand information from "Krone", the two men should have survived the odyssey without any injuries or major trauma. They themselves cannot say where they were on Halloween night. In any case, they arrived back at their home in Deutschlandsberg on Saturday, somewhat tired but happy. Despite the excitement, they seem to have nothing but good memories of Vienna.
