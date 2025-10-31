Court of Audit dismantles Gewessler’s climate ticket

"Unrealistic assumptions" about mobility behavior

The ACA was particularly critical of the free climate ticket for 18-year-olds introduced in 2024, which was discontinued in April 2025. The assumptions about the mobility behavior of young people were unrealistic. One example of this is the idea that without the free ticket, the respective journeys would be made by car. According to the Court of Audit, there was also insufficient consideration between the costs of the free ticket and alternative investments such as infrastructure or the expansion of the ministry's services.