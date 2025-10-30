ÖFB Cup round of 16
LIVESTREAM: Salzburg in action against WSG Tirol
WSG Tirol should once again not be a stumbling block for Red Bull Salzburg. Just like last year, when the Salzburg side prevailed 3-0, the two clubs will meet in the last 16 of the ÖFB Football Cup. In the home game, the Red Bulls are once again set to win. The clash between the two Bundesliga clubs will be played on the new hybrid turf system at the Red Bull Arena and will conclude the round of 16.
Salzburg last won the Cup in 2022 and have not made it past the semi-finals in the last three seasons. A tenth cup triumph is still on the wish list. "Our goal now is to reach the final of the Cup. Accordingly, the upcoming match is also a kind of final, because you can only advance to the next round with a win," explained coach Thomas Letsch.
A month ago, Salzburg prevailed 2:1 in the championship in Tyrol, but a lot has changed for WSG coach Philipp Semlic since then. "Salzburg were in a phase where they didn't win a few games. They made a statement again with their 3-0 win against Austria. We already know what to expect. It's the most difficult draw we could have had. But it's win or go, we want to go first. There is a chance (in the cup) to achieve something big, we want to create a sensation," said Semlic.
Good alone is not enough
The Watten team want to draw the right conclusions from last year's clash in Salzburg. They "played a good game back then. Playing well alone will not be enough," he emphasized. This time they want to make it unpleasant for Salzburg.
A new pitch will also be inaugurated at the Red Bull Arena for the round of 16 match. For the first time in Austria, a hybrid system will be used that combines natural grass with stitched-in synthetic fibers. According to the club, this should ensure a more stable and even playing surface and faster regeneration of the turf.
