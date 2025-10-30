LIVESTREAM: Salzburg in action against WSG Tirol

A month ago, Salzburg prevailed 2:1 in the championship in Tyrol, but a lot has changed for WSG coach Philipp Semlic since then. "Salzburg were in a phase where they didn't win a few games. They made a statement again with their 3-0 win against Austria. We already know what to expect. It's the most difficult draw we could have had. But it's win or go, we want to go first. There is a chance (in the cup) to achieve something big, we want to create a sensation," said Semlic.