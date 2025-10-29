"Loss of trust"
ORF bombshell: Head of sport about to be replaced
Streif, Winter Games and Football World Cup: 2026 will be the year of sporting TV hits. But before then, ORF General Manager Roland Weißmann takes action - and dismisses his Head of Sport Hannes Aigelsreiter. The reason: "Loss of trust"! The "Krone" already knows who will succeed him - read all about the bombshell at the public broadcaster here.
After 26 years at ORF, there are growing indications at Küniglberg that political journalist Hannes Aigelsreiter, who was promoted from radio editor-in-chief to head of sports two and a half years ago, is about to leave. The replacement has been on the cards for months.
Power struggle at the public broadcaster
Behind the scenes, a power struggle is raging between the 61-year-old Lower Austrian on the one hand and the editorial team with veteran sports reporter stars such as Rainer Pariasek on the other. Public bans on moderation included.
In addition, Aigelsreiter is said to have not yet presented his program director with a budget for the expensive sports super year. Aigelsreiter rejected attempts at mediation and two so-called handshake offers to remain in another position at ORF in order to save face.
An interview - which was not agreed and approved - in which he aggressively tried to pre-empt rumors of a replacement with ambitions for the head of ORF elected next year ("I can imagine a candidacy"), has now caused the current Director General Roland Weißmann to break the camel's back.
Labor law experts at Austrian Broadcasting are said to be working feverishly on a contract termination - a replacement is said to be only a matter of hours. The "loss of trust" is simply too great. As a first sign of his disempowerment, Rainer Pariasek, who has been increasingly cold of late, will also present the 88th anniversary of the legendary Hahnenkamm races on TV. His interim successor will be Veronika Dragon-Berger, the current deputy head of sport. Behind the scenes, many sports officials and associations are said to be breathing a sigh of relief, some of whom have been waiting months for an appointment or a callback. Some from Aigelsreiter's assumption of office until today ...
