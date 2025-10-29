ORF bombshell: Head of sport about to be replaced

Labor law experts at Austrian Broadcasting are said to be working feverishly on a contract termination - a replacement is said to be only a matter of hours. The "loss of trust" is simply too great. As a first sign of his disempowerment, Rainer Pariasek, who has been increasingly cold of late, will also present the 88th anniversary of the legendary Hahnenkamm races on TV. His interim successor will be Veronika Dragon-Berger, the current deputy head of sport. Behind the scenes, many sports officials and associations are said to be breathing a sigh of relief, some of whom have been waiting months for an appointment or a callback. Some from Aigelsreiter's assumption of office until today ...