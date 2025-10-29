Quarterfinals! Tagger causes a sensation in China

Now a German awaits

In the first set, Tagger, Austria's rising star of 2025, took her opponent's serve at 5:4, then served out and converted her first set point. The second set was even more one-sided, with the East Tyrolean making three breaks in a row and ending 6:4, 6:2, meaning that Tagger is still without a set loss in the current tournament and has only dropped a total of nine games.