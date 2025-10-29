Top 100 woman defeated
Quarterfinals! Tagger causes a sensation in China
First WTA tournament, straight into the quarter-finals: young tennis hopeful Lilli Tagger continues to make positive headlines in Jiangxi, China, beating a top 100 player for the first time in her young career - and taking a big step towards Australia!
The WTA live ranking has Lilli Tagger in the top 200 in the world for the first time in her career, the 17-year-old from East Tyrol is currently ranked 198th, because she beat a top 100 player for the first time in Jiangxi, China, and reached the quarter-finals at her first WTA tournament. This also makes participation in qualifying for the Australian Open 2026 increasingly likely.
Still without losing a set
After her opening win against local heroine Zhu Chenting, Tagger delivered another commanding performance, needing just 97 minutes against Elisabetta Cocciaretto to reach the Top 8 of the WTA 250 tournament. The Italian is currently ranked No. 89 in the world and reached the quarter-finals of the French Open in Paris last year - the first time Tagger had beaten an opponent from the top 100.
Now a German awaits
In the first set, Tagger, Austria's rising star of 2025, took her opponent's serve at 5:4, then served out and converted her first set point. The second set was even more one-sided, with the East Tyrolean making three breaks in a row and ending 6:4, 6:2, meaning that Tagger is still without a set loss in the current tournament and has only dropped a total of nine games.
A German-Austrian duel now awaits in the last eight: Tagger faces Tamara Korpatsch, who is almost 13 years her senior and the current world number 159. She has won one WTA title so far in her career and has the highest ranking of 71.
