A defeat for Sturm Graz
LIVE: 3:0! WAC overruns defenseless Sturm Graz
Peter Pacult celebrated his first win as WAC coach at reigning champions and league leaders Sturm Graz. The Carinthians triumphed 3:1 thanks to a brilliant performance in the first half.
After four wins in a row in the championship, Sturm once again left the pitch as losers. Nevertheless, the defending champions remain top of the table after the final game of the first half of the season. Wolfsberg, who are currently just one point behind the champions, secured their first win in their second game under Peter Pacult.
Sturm rotated line-up
Sturm opted for load management in front of 15,672 spectators after the unsuccessful Europa League trip to Glasgow, as coach Jürgen Säumel noted before the game. Otar Kiteishvili, Maurice Malone and Tim Oermann initially remained on the bench, while Jacob Hödl, Leon Grgic and Jeyland Mitchell started in a 4-2-2-2 system. WAC started with their strongest formation.
WAC started better
The Graz plan seemed clear: Wolfsberg's build-up play was to be disrupted early on. However, the champions' play was prone to mistakes. Symptomatic was a slip-up by Dimitri Lavalee against Angelo Gattermayer, which ended in a yellow card for the Sturm defender. The WAC were much more alert, more confident on the ball and always one step quicker than the home side when moving forward. It was a clear-cut affair for the Lavanttaler until the break. Zukic scored with a low shot after a combination via Boris Matic and Alessandro Schöpf, giving Matteo Bignetti no chance. The Christensen substitute cut a poor figure for Wolfsburg's second goal. Piesinger's header slipped over Bignetti's fingers and into the net. At 3-0, Emir Karic had the ball taken from him, Matic played a cross-field pass to Renner, who finished from the edge of the box against a completely exposed Sturm defense.
Sturm storm forward after the break
Säumel had seen enough. He took Mitchell and Hödl off the pitch and brought on Arjan Malic and Rozga. Sturm were better in the game in the final minutes before the break. Tochi Chukwuani was unable to beat WAC goalkeeper Nikolas Polster (42'). "We want to see Sturm" chanted the Graz fans after the break.
Graz responded in the second half
And Sturm responded. Rozga took a successful shot from the second row. Säumel sensed an opportunity and brought on Kiteishvili, Malone and Axel Kayombo for Lavalee, Jatta and Grgic. WAC now had problems. Polster had to come to the rescue again after an hour. Piesinger received the ball in the face and Pacult brought on Marco Sulzner for the stricken midfielder. His team overcame Sturm's urge phase.
Red for Baumgartner
The exclusion of captain Baumgartner after a repeated foul played into the champions' hands. Sturm played for 2:3, with Rozga looking for the finish several times. However, WAC defended their lead over time.
Bundesliga (11th round):
SK Sturm Graz - Wolfsberger AC 1:3 (0:3)
Graz, Merkur Arena, 15,672 spectators, refereed by Spurny
Goals: 0:1 (12.) Zukic 0:2 (19.) Piesinger 0:3 (32.) Renner 1:3 (54.) Rozga
Sturm: Bignetti - Mitchell (37. Malic), Aiwu, Lavalee (57. Kiteishvili), Karic - Gorenc Stankovic, Chukwuani - Horvat, Hödl (37. Rozga) - Jatta (57. Malone), Grgic (57. Kayombo)
WAC: Polster - Baumgartner, Nwaiwu, Wimmer - Matic, Piesinger (63. Sulzner), Schöpf, Renner - Zukic - Pink (93. Kojzek), Gattermayer (77. Chukwu)
Yellow-red card: Baumgartner (74th/repeated foul)
Yellow cards: Lavalee or Zukic, Kojzek, Wimmer
