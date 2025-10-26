LIVE: 3:0! WAC overruns defenseless Sturm Graz

WAC started better

The Graz plan seemed clear: Wolfsberg's build-up play was to be disrupted early on. However, the champions' play was prone to mistakes. Symptomatic was a slip-up by Dimitri Lavalee against Angelo Gattermayer, which ended in a yellow card for the Sturm defender. The WAC were much more alert, more confident on the ball and always one step quicker than the home side when moving forward. It was a clear-cut affair for the Lavanttaler until the break. Zukic scored with a low shot after a combination via Boris Matic and Alessandro Schöpf, giving Matteo Bignetti no chance. The Christensen substitute cut a poor figure for Wolfsburg's second goal. Piesinger's header slipped over Bignetti's fingers and into the net. At 3-0, Emir Karic had the ball taken from him, Matic played a cross-field pass to Renner, who finished from the edge of the box against a completely exposed Sturm defense.