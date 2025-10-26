"New employee"
Hollywood star “undercover” at the Gartenbaukino in Vienna
A Hollywood superstar in Vienna: Willem Dafoe appeared "undercover" at the Gartenbaukino on Saturday. A photo shows him standing behind the bar. The reason for the actor's surprise visit was the premiere of the film "The Souffleur" at the Viennale.
Willem Dafoe standing behind the bar in a Viennese movie theater: Fans can hardly believe it! The Gartenbaukino shared the photo on their Facebook channel and wrote: "Our new employee in the trial month."
Film premiere of "The Souffleur"
The reason for the mega-star's visit to Vienna is the premiere of his film "The Prompter". In the film, he plays the director of a venerable hotel that is struggling with decay. Viewers get to know the quirky characters who look after the hotel and its guests. The film was shot exclusively in Vienna - including at the Hotel Intercontinental, which also serves as the headquarters of the Viennale film festival.
"It was wonderful to shoot in Vienna!"
The film, starring Willem Dafoe, celebrated its premiere on Saturday. The "Krone" met the actor in advance for an interview and spoke to him about filming in Vienna. He described it as "wonderful": "I've been in the city again and again over the years, for example for the Vienna Festival. And I also have friends here, so the connection to the city is not broken." However, it wasn't easy to shoot in Vienna: "We only had a small budget. And so we had to improvise a lot. If one day we were told you could film on the roof today, we spontaneously moved a scene there."
The film was screened at the Viennale on Saturday and will be shown again on Monday. The official release date is 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.