Hollywood star “undercover” at the Gartenbaukino in Vienna

"It was wonderful to shoot in Vienna!"

The film, starring Willem Dafoe, celebrated its premiere on Saturday. The "Krone" met the actor in advance for an interview and spoke to him about filming in Vienna. He described it as "wonderful": "I've been in the city again and again over the years, for example for the Vienna Festival. And I also have friends here, so the connection to the city is not broken." However, it wasn't easy to shoot in Vienna: "We only had a small budget. And so we had to improvise a lot. If one day we were told you could film on the roof today, we spontaneously moved a scene there."