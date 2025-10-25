Don't forget!
Winter time: Tonight we turn the clocks back
On the night of October 26, the clocks in Austria and the other EU member states will be set back by one hour. Daylight saving time ends at 3 a.m. and is replaced by standard time. Although the European Parliament decided to "end" the time change in 2019, the plan was not implemented.
In fact, an end to the practice of changing time is not in sight. For this to happen, a qualified majority of EU member states would have to decide in favor of it.
However, due to the different interests and intentions of the nations, there is no progress on the path to abolishing summer time.
We are turning the clock
Daylight saving time ends on Sunday. On October 26, the hands in Europe will be turned back at 3 o'clock to 2 o'clock and thus to standard time.
"No concrete steps"
No work is currently being done on the issue, according to the European Council spokesperson responsible. The last time the time change was briefly mentioned at European Council level was in the first half of 2025, but "no concrete steps have been taken". In view of the current political situation, it is "likely that this will continue", said the spokesperson.
- Daylight saving time was introduced in Europe in 1973 in response to the oil crisis and with the aim of saving energy. The time shift was intended to gain an hour of daylight for businesses and households. France was the first to do so.
- Austria only decided to introduce it in 1979 due to administrative problems and because it wanted to harmonize with Switzerland and Germany in terms of traffic. These two countries did not introduce summer time until 1980.
- However, summer time had already been introduced in the Alpine republic during the First World War. In 1916, it was in force for the monarchy from May 1 to September 30, but was then discontinued. A second - ultimately unsuccessful - attempt was made between 1940 and 1948.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
