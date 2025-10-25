Erste Bank Open
Liberation blow! Zverev follows Sinner into the final
Liberation for Alexander Zverev. The German beat Lorenzo Musetti in two sets (6:4, 7:5) in the second semi-final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Saturday. This means there will be a big showdown with Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday.
Vienna will experience a dream final on Sunday! After the top seed Jannik Sinner, the tournament's number two Alexander Zverev also reached the final of the Erste Bank Open. The German beat Lorenzo Musetti 6:4, 7:5.
The revenge was successful. In 2024, Musetti had ended Zverev's Vienna adventure in the quarter-finals, this time the world number three turned the tables. During the week, Sascha had moaned that "everything hurt except my back".
Musetti has to admit defeat
However, there was little sign of this in the semi-final. The German moved as usual, exerted himself in rallies, was the slightly better player, although Musetti was not exactly his favorite opponent. Zverev had previously lost three out of four duels with the Italian, so victory seemed all the more important to him this time. In the seventh game of the first set, the 28-year-old earned the only break points, the third of which he converted to take the set 6:4.
In the second set, the respective server didn't let anything burn for a long time either. Zverev only got his first break point again at 5:5. In a great rally, Musetti seemed to have already fended it off with a stop, but Zverev dug the ball out and got the break because the Italian's lob landed out of bounds. After 1:32 hours, Zverev, who was serving extremely well, converted his first match point with an ace to make it 6:4, 7:5.
