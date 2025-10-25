Liberation blow! Zverev follows Sinner into the final

Musetti has to admit defeat

However, there was little sign of this in the semi-final. The German moved as usual, exerted himself in rallies, was the slightly better player, although Musetti was not exactly his favorite opponent. Zverev had previously lost three out of four duels with the Italian, so victory seemed all the more important to him this time. In the seventh game of the first set, the 28-year-old earned the only break points, the third of which he converted to take the set 6:4.