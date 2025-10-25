Triumph in Sölden
Scheib wins first race of the World Cup season!
Julia Scheib has won the first race of the World Cup season, giving Austria its first giant slalom victory since Eva-Maria Brems' triumph in Jasna in 2016. The 27-year-old Styrian beat off the competition in Sölden thanks to a superb first run. Paula Moltzan (+0.58) from the USA came second, with Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami (+1.11) completing the podium.
9 years, 7 months and 18 days after Eva-Maria Brem in Jasna, Julia Scheib has once again secured an Austrian giant slalom victory in the Ski World Cup. The 27-year-old Styrian took her superior half-time lead at the season opener in Sölden ahead of the US American Paula Moltzan (+0.58 sec.) and Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI/+1.11). For the ÖSV, it is the first success on the Rettenbachferner since 2014, when Anna Veith triumphed at the same time as Mikaela Shiffrin.
The result:
Scheib redeemed the ÖSV women after 79 winless giant slalom races. "A thousand kilos have fallen from my shoulders," said Scheib, who withstood the pressure in the decision with a little stomach ache, on ORF. "The second run felt terrible. My legs were more light-footed in the first run. But I'm hugely relieved that it was enough." She had already proven that the glacier race in the Tyrolean Ötztal suits her with third place last year. It was her first and so far only podium finish in the World Cup.
"Don't dose, don't risk everything"
Scheib surprised everyone in the first run with a flawless run and the third-largest lead in Sölden history. Moltzan was already 1.28 seconds behind the giant slalom specialist in second place in partly gusty conditions. The Styrian made up most of the time on the steep slope in the morning, although she was previously better known for catching up in second runs. "I've noticed that it works better straight away in training. To be honest, it's a confidence thing with the material. Everything fits, I can step on the gas and that's why I'm on time," said Scheib. Before the decision, she revealed her goal: "I won't dose, but I won't risk everything either."
The tactics of the obviously mature athlete worked, although her lead over Moltzan had already halved in the steep slope. Without her serious mistake, the American would probably have made it even more exciting. "Julia and I trained together for three days and pushed each other. Julia skied incredibly well today, especially in the first run," said Moltzan, who finished well ahead of former champion Gut-Behrami and her compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin (4th). New Zealander Alice Robinson, who was highly rated in the run-up to the race, only finished in eighth place after making mistakes.
Scheib's colleagues without a chance
While the ÖSV all-rounder delivered in this discipline, her teammates had nothing to say about the top places. Behind Stephanie Brunner (23rd), 25-year-old Nina Astner achieved her best ever World Cup result in 24th place, despite her ski pole problems. Katharina Liensberger just managed to qualify for the second run in 30th place, where she made up three places. For Victoria Olivier (31st), Franziska Gritsch (38th), Maja Waroschitz (40th), Viktoria Bürgler (51st) and Lisa Hörhager (retirement), the race was over after one run. Accordingly, the new team coach Martin Sprenger wanted to remain humble despite all the joy about the perfect start to the Olympic winter. "If Julia drops out, it's a debacle," Sprenger reminded.
