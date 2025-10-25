Scheib wins first race of the World Cup season!

"Don't dose, don't risk everything"

Scheib surprised everyone in the first run with a flawless run and the third-largest lead in Sölden history. Moltzan was already 1.28 seconds behind the giant slalom specialist in second place in partly gusty conditions. The Styrian made up most of the time on the steep slope in the morning, although she was previously better known for catching up in second runs. "I've noticed that it works better straight away in training. To be honest, it's a confidence thing with the material. Everything fits, I can step on the gas and that's why I'm on time," said Scheib. Before the decision, she revealed her goal: "I won't dose, but I won't risk everything either."