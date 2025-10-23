Drama about girl
Young racer falls into a crevasse
It could have ended in tragedy! A ten-year-old junior ski racer left the secured pistes on the Hintertux Glacier in the Tyrolean Zillertal on Wednesday and fell into a crevasse! The girl was rescued in the course of a complex rescue operation.
The terrible accident happened late in the morning in the Hintertux Glacier ski area. The ten-year-old girl from Serbia was there as a member of a Serbian alpine training group when she made a decision with fatal consequences at around 11.20 am.
Hit the rocks at a depth of 6 meters
"The child disregarded the instructions of the 40-year-old trainer and skied into the unsecured ski area at an altitude of 3,100 meters on the approach to the training run in the area of red slope number 9, whereupon he fell into a crevasse and came to rest on a rock at a depth of six meters," according to the police.
The child disregarded the coach's instructions and skied into the unsecured ski area on the way to the training course.
Die Polizei
Witnesses immediately made an emergency call. A major rescue operation was launched. "The girl was finally located by the rescue team in the crevasse with a total depth of ten meters and rescued with great effort," the investigators continued.
To hospital by emergency helicopter
According to the police, the ten-year-old complained of hand pain, but otherwise probably got off lightly. After first aid on site, she was flown to Schwaz district hospital by the emergency helicopter "Alpin 5". The mountain rescue team and the Alpine Police together with the Libelle Tirol helicopter were also deployed.
