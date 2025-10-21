Summit between Trump and Putin on the brink

Russia demands the entire Donbass

Following a telephone conversation between the two ministers on Monday, the US side stated that it was of the opinion that Lavrov had not deviated from his (maximum) demands. Previously, it had been said that the Russians were prepared to end the war immediately if they were to receive the entire Donbass from Ukraine. Rubio would therefore not yet recommend that Trump and Putin meet in the coming week. However, they are prepared to continue talking at ministerial level for the time being.