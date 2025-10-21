Kiss show before Nicolas Sarkozy enters prison

VIP area is "no better"

"The cells are no better and no worse than the other cells in the other buildings," a prison official told the BFMTV channel. "He will have a shower in his cell, a fridge and a television like all the other prisoners. There will be no preferential treatment." A former inmate from the wing told RTL: "There is a small bed that is 80 centimeters wide, I think only 70 centimeters, not very high and attached to the floor. There is a very small Ikea-style desk that is also attached to the floor." The cells are between nine and twelve square meters in size.