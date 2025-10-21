Parents sound the alarm
Dangerous disease often remains undetected!
The MPS I genetic defect attacks body and mind, but early diagnosis can prevent worse - Austria is lagging behind, much to the annoyance of those affected.
Mucopolysaccharidosis type I - MPS I for short - is a rare but cruel disease. If left untreated, it slowly destroys the body of affected children, attacks the brain and often leads to early death.
The bitter truth is that these tragedies could be avoided - if those affected were tested in time. Because with MPS I, every day counts. Only an early bone marrow transplant can save the brain and prevent the most severe damage.
We have been fighting for 40 years for better care for those affected. Now is the time for newborn screening.
Michaela Weigl, MPS Austria
Bild: MPS Austria
But in this country, the genetic defect is still not tested in standard newborn screening, and some diagnoses are made far too late: "While other countries have long since taken action, Austria looks on and is thus squandering opportunities for life. The USA is further ahead in this respect," says Michaela Weigl, Managing Director of MPS-Austria.
Diagnosis across the board with just a few euros
Screening would only cost a few euros per test, the experts calculate - but those who are diagnosed with MPS too late pay many times over: lifelong enzyme replacement therapy, care, rehabilitation and incredible suffering. "If detected early, MPS I is treatable. Recognized late, it destroys lives," is the sad conclusion.
In an interview with Krone, Weigl brushes aside concerns about false-positive diagnoses: "My daughter also has a form of MPS herself, so I know what I'm talking about. And believe me, the psychological burden of late or missed diagnoses is much greater."
In addition to screening, those affected also insist on a rethink in the social sector. Many MPS families suffer particularly in the domestic "health insurance jungle", with deductibles or authorizations for home therapies varying from country to country and insurance company to insurance company ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.