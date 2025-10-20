Bures: SPÖ plight also a question of gender

Social Democrats continue to plummet

The SPÖ is currently facing historically poor poll ratings. At federal level, only between 17 and 19 percent of the voting population would put their cross next to the Social Democrats. To put this into perspective, the FPÖ has around twice as many percentage points in the polls. "We can't go back to business as usual and we won't," said Bures. After years of opposition work, common goals are now needed: "In the SPÖ (...) we need a serious will to shape the future, unity and stability."