Ukraine refugees soon face homelessness

2000 new arrivals in September

It is currently unclear how to get out of the difficult situation. In practice, it would be possible to let the Ukrainians wait in the initial reception centers for their admission, as these are currently not overcrowded. Around 500 people have been staying in Traiskirchen at any one time. However, the federal government would have to be prepared to take over the tasks of the federal states, which does not appear to be the case at present. However, a solution should be found, as 2,000 displaced persons from Ukraine arrived in Austria again in September and in view of the approaching winter and the continuing Russian aggression, it is unlikely that these numbers will decrease in the coming weeks.