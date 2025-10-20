Vorteilswelt
Giants embarrassed again

Victory was 99.3 percent certain – and was squandered

Nachrichten
20.10.2025 10:24
Bo Nix ran for two touchdowns.
Bo Nix ran for two touchdowns.(Bild: AP/Jack Dempsey)

Almost only the New York Giants can do that! With 6:38 minutes left in the game against the Denver Broncos, they led 28-6 and the computer gave them a 99.3 percent chance of winning. And yet they still lost 32:33.

For 1602 NFL matches in a row, a team had always won if it had led by at least 18 points in the last seven minutes. This proud streak has now come to an end. Because Bo Nix and the Denver offense scored 33 points in the final quarter, the second-highest total in NFL history.

"I don't know how we scored 33 points in one quarter," Broncos quarterback admitted. "That's really sick. To win a game like that, that's the greatest!"

Boundless jubilation for the Broncos.
Boundless jubilation for the Broncos.(Bild: AP/David Zalubowski)

"Had already lost hope"
 The Giants had played tough defense for three quarters, hardly allowing anything. "I had already lost hope," admitted Denver's star cornerback Pat Surtain. "But we fought to the end and in this league, no matter how down you are, if you keep your will, there's always a way."

But with six minutes to go, the Broncos made two plays that gained crucial space, then Nix ran for a touchdown. Only 16:26 left.

Jaxson Dart was disappointed.
Jaxson Dart was disappointed.(Bild: AFP/JUSTIN EDMONDS)

On the other side, quarterback Jaxson Dart threw an interception. It took Denver less than a minute to score the next touchdown. With four minutes left, the score was 23-26.

Giants took the lead again
And again two minutes later the Broncos even took the lead 30:26. The Giants did not give up either and, after marching down the field at lightning speed, went 32:30 in front again with 30 seconds to go thanks to a touchdown run by Dart and seemed to have saved the game.

Wil Lutz converted the decisive field goal.
Wil Lutz converted the decisive field goal.(Bild: AP/David Zalubowski)

But the tide turned once again in this crazy game. Four plays were enough for the Broncos to get within field goal range and Wil Lutz converted from 39 yards to make it 33-32.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gernot Bachler
Gernot Bachler
