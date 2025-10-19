McLaren disillusioned
Stella: “Red Bull has the most competitive car!”
The double retirement in the sprint race of the US Grand Prix in Austin may simply have been incredibly bad luck, but McLaren team boss Andrea Stella is still causing a stir with a tough announcement: His Papayas, who have been so dominant for months, are no longer number 1 in Formula 1!
"We have to admit that Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing currently have the most competitive car," the Italian dictated into the microphones of the listening journalists, including those from speedweek.com, after both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris failed to see the chequered flag at the Texan sprint.
Lull since the Italian GP in Monza
Up until the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, everything had actually been going well for McLaren; in the drivers' world championship, the only thing that seemed open was which of the two Papaya drivers would be able to bag the title.
But since Italy, world champion Verstappen has been moving forward and even if he is still only third, a title defense no longer seems out of the question after two victories, a second place and yesterday's sprint triumph.
"Gaps cannot be attributed to the layout alone!"
According to Stella, it can't be down to the layout of the tracks; in Austin at the latest, the McLarens should have been in a better position again based on the experience gained in the early phase of the world championship - but they are not. "The gaps we currently have to Verstappen cannot be attributed to the layout alone." Red Bull has definitely taken a step forward.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.