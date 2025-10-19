Gaza Strip: USA warns of new Hamas massacre

USA accuses Hamas of planning a new massacre in Gaza

Meanwhile, a US State Department statement said that Washington had previously informed the guarantor powers of the Gaza peace plan (Qatar, Egypt, Turkey) of "credible reports" that Hamas terrorists were planning an attack on Palestinian civilians "in the near future" and could thereby violate the existing ceasefire. An attack of this kind would "constitute a direct and serious violation of the ceasefire agreement" and undermine progress in the peace process, the statement continued.