Accusations against Hamas
Gaza Strip: USA warns of new Hamas massacre
Is this the end of the ceasefire? According to Israeli media reports, Hamas terrorists have launched an attack on Israeli soldiers in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. In response, the Israeli army launched new air strikes in the area on Sunday morning.
According to the Israeli army (IDF), several Palestinian terrorists had already emerged from a tunnel in the Rafah area on Friday and opened fire on Israeli soldiers - but no one was injured in this incident. Israel sees this as a violation of the official ceasefire deal.
As the "Times of Israel" reported on Sunday morning, Israel has now attacked targets in the south of the Gaza Strip. The broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported that the IDF had carried out three airstrikes on Rafah. An army spokesman said that the reports were being investigated.
USA accuses Hamas of planning a new massacre in Gaza
Meanwhile, a US State Department statement said that Washington had previously informed the guarantor powers of the Gaza peace plan (Qatar, Egypt, Turkey) of "credible reports" that Hamas terrorists were planning an attack on Palestinian civilians "in the near future" and could thereby violate the existing ceasefire. An attack of this kind would "constitute a direct and serious violation of the ceasefire agreement" and undermine progress in the peace process, the statement continued.
The guarantor powers once again called on Hamas to "fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire agreement". In order to ensure the long-term security of the people in Gaza, US President Donald Trump wants to set up a so-called International Stabilization Force (ISF), which will also disarm Hamas.
Guarantor powers threaten "measures" against Hamas
The USA and the participants in the peace round commented unequivocally: "Should Hamas carry out this attack, measures will be taken to protect the population of Gaza and preserve the ceasefire."
Just a few days ago, Hamas caused horror with public executions of alleged "collaborators". Photos showed the killing of suspected members of a rival family clan that had allegedly opposed the terrorist organization during the Gaza war.
Hamas denies accusations
Hamas rejected the US accusations. They are "baseless allegations" that are in line with Israeli propaganda, it said in a statement. Israel was also accused of supporting "criminal gangs" in the Gaza Strip that had committed murders, kidnappings, the theft of aid shipments and attacks on Palestinian civilians. There have recently been several reports of violent clashes between Hamas and rival clans in the Gaza Strip who oppose Hamas rule.
Israel is watching with concern as Hamas attempts to re-establish its control of the area. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms as part of the ceasefire agreement.
More dead hostages handed over
Meanwhile, two more deceased hostages were handed over to Israel on Saturday, one of whom has been identified. The hostage in question was 54-year-old Ronen Engel. His family has been informed, the army announced on Sunday morning. The second body has not yet been identified.
If these remains are also those of an Israeli hostage, Hamas would have handed over 16 of 28 dead hostages. Part of the agreement between Hamas and Israel is the complete handover of the mortal remains of all hostages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
