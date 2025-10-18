Tough draw for Rodionov, Sinner against German

Rodionov leads the head-to-head with De Minaur 1:0

From an Austrian perspective, the two wildcard players will have a very tough time in the strong field. A possible second round duel between Misolic and Rodionov would be piquant if both were to prevail against their opening opponents. However, Rodionov in particular is a clear outsider against the world number seven de Minaur, although he won the only previous duel with the "Aussie" four years ago in the Stuttgart quarter-finals on grass with 7:6 in the third set.