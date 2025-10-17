Several women drugged
Serious series of rapes uncovered in Vienna
What the trial against a 19-year-old has brought to light is more than shocking: Bulgarians are said to have conducted heinous business in Viennese hotels. They are said to have drugged cleaning staff and offered them to men for rape. The perpetrator must serve four years in prison for at least 15 attacks; the alleged "boss" is awaiting trial.
The women actually introduced themselves as cleaners in the Viennese hotels - the exact locations of the crimes are unknown. They found corresponding advertisements on the internet. A 40-year-old man had welcomed them with coffee. "But there were drugs inside," recalls the now accused henchman (19), who was present several times during the atrocities.
Men were in and out of the hotel room
The older man is said to have carried the unconscious women to a hotel room. What happened next is unimaginable: "The men who come and pay have sexual intercourse with the women," says the 19-year-old. His contribution: "I was told to go into a room several times to tell the men that time was up."
Four years in prison for at least 15 rapes
It is no longer possible to determine how many victims and assaults there were - there is no trace of the women. What the 19-year-old does remember, however, is that one hour of rape cost 100 euros. "I just obey and do what I'm told", said the rather simple-minded defendant. He was sentenced to four years in prison for contributing to at least 15 rapes and various acts of fraud. The sentence is already final.
Trial just the beginning
The alleged "boss" behind the terrible series of abuses is now in custody, and charges were only recently brought against the Bulgarian without legal effect. He is accused of multiple rapes as a designated offender and serious fraud with the "daughter-son trick". The 40-year-old denies it, but uses his appearance as a witness in the trial of his henchman to bring a third, previously unknown person into play. The shocking case seems to go deeper than the convicted 19-year-old knows - or wants to reveal ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
