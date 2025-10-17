Serious series of rapes uncovered in Vienna

Four years in prison for at least 15 rapes

It is no longer possible to determine how many victims and assaults there were - there is no trace of the women. What the 19-year-old does remember, however, is that one hour of rape cost 100 euros. "I just obey and do what I'm told", said the rather simple-minded defendant. He was sentenced to four years in prison for contributing to at least 15 rapes and various acts of fraud. The sentence is already final.