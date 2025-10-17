The gold price could reach this horrendous level

Low interest rates usually weaken the dollar

If US key interest rates are high, investments such as US government bonds offer an attractive alternative to gold, which does not yield any interest. However, if the key interest rate falls, the yield advantage of government bonds and similar forms of investment shrinks. This makes gold more attractive for investors. What's more: Lower interest rates usually weaken the dollar. As gold is traded on the global market in the US currency, it becomes more attractive for buyers outside the United States in terms of price. This boosts demand, which in turn could also drive up the price.