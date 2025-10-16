"Milestone"
2026 World Cup breaks the million mark in ticket sales
More than one million tickets for next summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup have been sold in the first round, which began in mid-September! This was announced by the world governing body FIFA on Thursday ...
According to the report, fans from 212 countries and territories purchased tickets for the final tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The three host countries lead the ranking, followed by England and Germany. The first World Cup with 48 teams will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke of a "great milestone". He was delighted "that so many soccer fans also want to be part of this groundbreaking tournament in North America," said the Swiss, according to a FIFA statement.
Next sales phase to start soon
In the first round, registration was only possible with a Visa card - the payment card provider is a sponsor of the world governing body and has exclusive rights in the first phase. After the draw, successful applicants were allocated a date and time slot to purchase tickets, subject to availability.
All fans will have their next chance to buy tickets in the next sales phase, which begins on October 27. This is when the registration period for the early ticket round begins, during which individual tickets for all 104 matches as well as venue and team tickets will be available. Phase three will begin after the group draw, which will take place on December 5 in Washington. Fans will then also be able to apply for fixed matches.
