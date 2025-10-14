Doctor: “You don’t know what you’ve done to us!”

His client is questioned first: "The daughter was introduced to me before the operation, the mother did it herself. I didn't pay much attention to it and didn't want to have a discussion about a child in the operating theater." She later came to the operating table and asked if she could help. "I was surprised by the question, but didn't turn down the offer. I turned to my colleague and asked if she could do it. She said 'Why not? But I had control of the drill."

"She never drilled alone"

That happened in the heat of the moment: "It was a moral and ethical mistake, I only realized that later," his voice suddenly begins to tremble and his eyes turn red. But: "She never drilled alone! And in the end, we can all be proud of the outcome of the operation."