Tal Shoham in Tel Aviv: “It’s not over yet”

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also spoke briefly to the crowd and paid tribute not only to the US President but also to Witkoff's role in the successful negotiations. "It was an honor to work with such a special person," Kushner said. Trump's daughter conveyed a message from her father. "The president wanted me to share this with you, as he has told so many of you personally: He sees you, he hears you. He stands by you," said the president's daughter, addressing the families of the hostages.