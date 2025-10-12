Fear for hostages
Tal Shoham in Tel Aviv: “It’s not over yet”
Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated the ceasefire in the Gaza war in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening and hoped that the release of the remaining hostages promised for Monday would actually take place. The Austro-Israeli Tal Shoham, himself held hostage for 505 days, gave a moving speech.
"In Gaza I met other hostages: Omer, Guy and Evyatar. Our souls were connected and our destinies became one. We strengthened each other, shared everything," Shoham told around 400,000 people, including relatives of the abductees, at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.
"Until everyone is home, our story is not over"
He and Omer Wenkert were released in February as part of a hostage deal, while Guy Gilbao Dalal and Evyatar David remain in captivity to this day. On the first night in hospital after their release, he decided to continue fighting until they return, according to the Austrian-Israeli dual national. "Until everyone is home, our story is not over," he emphasized.
Tal Shoham also called for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. "If we only know how to fight well, the gap will widen. If instead we learn to find the common ground between us, unity will grow," he said.
Cheers for Trump, boos for Netanyahu
US special envoy Steve Witkoff also spoke at the large rally in the Israeli coastal metropolis. He emphasized the decisive role of US President Donald Trump in the agreed ceasefire and the release of the hostages. "We are all deeply indebted to President Trump," said Witkoff. When the name Trump was mentioned, he was interrupted by long applause and shouts of "Thank you Trump".
When Witkoff also emphasized the role of Israel's head of government Benjamin Netanyahu, however, the cheers turned into boos and whistles, which almost threw Witkoff off his stride. "Guys, let me finish my thoughts," he asked. Netanyahu had given everything for this country, he emphasized. However, many relatives and friends of the hostages accuse Netanyahu of not having done enough for the release of the abductees.
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also spoke briefly to the crowd and paid tribute not only to the US President but also to Witkoff's role in the successful negotiations. "It was an honor to work with such a special person," Kushner said. Trump's daughter conveyed a message from her father. "The president wanted me to share this with you, as he has told so many of you personally: He sees you, he hears you. He stands by you," said the president's daughter, addressing the families of the hostages.
Hamas: release begins early Monday morning
Israel and Hamas had welcomed Trump's peace plan. The first part of the plan provides for the release of all remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip. 47 people have not yet been released, 20 of whom are still alive according to Israeli sources. A high-ranking member of Hamas confirmed to the AFP news agency that the hostage release will begin on Monday morning. As part of the deal, around 2000 Palestinians are to be released from Israeli prisons. The Israeli army had previously withdrawn from parts of the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire has been in place since Friday afternoon.
