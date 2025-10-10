"Moving mountains with sheer willpower"

However, Cheung has now let it be known how the White House feels about the decision: "President Trump will continue to conclude peace agreements, end wars and save lives ... He has a heart for humanity, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains by sheer force of will." But the Nobel Committee was not impressed. Frydnes emphasized that the decision was based solely on Machado's work and the will of Alfred Nobel.