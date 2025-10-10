Trial against Benko: these are the eight witnesses

Benko's mother Ingeborg (75) and his sister (43) have also been summoned. Both are said to play a not insignificant role in the record bankrupt's financial structure. Benko's mother, a retired kindergarten teacher, is involved in the foundations and has repeatedly made headlines as the alleged "straw mother". For example, blank signatures of the mother were found on the sister's laptop. In addition, several gifts of millions from the mother to her son have been documented. René Benko is not an official beneficiary of the foundation.