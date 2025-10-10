Historic moment
After months of fighting, Israel implements the Gaza agreement: The Israeli army began withdrawing from the Palestinian territory on Friday. Following an agreement on the first phase of the peace plan, the Israeli military is gradually withdrawing to the agreed demarcation lines - according to the Israeli army, the ceasefire has been in force since 11 am.
The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas has been in force since 11 a.m. CEST (12 noon local time) on Friday. The army announced that Israeli troops had begun a partial withdrawal and would take up positions along the updated deployment lines. This was also in preparation for the return of hostages.
According to reports from the Hamas authorities, Israeli troops have already evacuated several areas of the city of Gaza. Israeli military vehicles have also withdrawn from parts of Khan Younis in the south of the coastal strip. The withdrawal was accompanied in part by artillery fire and air strikes to secure the retreating troops.
According to Israeli media reports, the withdrawal is continuing, while some units have already left the Gaza Strip completely. Military correspondents documented the withdrawal with images of armored columns and pictures of celebrating soldiers on social media.
Withdrawal, but not completely
According to the Gaza peace plan, Israel should vacate its positions within 24 hours of the cabinet approval - which took place on Friday night. After the withdrawal, Israel will retain control of 53 percent of the coastal strip in the buffer zones near the border, according to the agreement. Following the implementation of the withdrawal, a ceasefire is to come into force.
Number of dead soldiers increased
Shortly before the cabinet approved the ceasefire, a 26-year-old Israeli soldier was killed by a sniper in the north of the Gaza Strip. According to a military spokesperson, this brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 to 914.
