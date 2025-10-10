After 10:0 gala in Vienna
Pure euphoria! ÖFB fans are already flying to Bucharest
The red-white-red euphoria knows no break! Only a few hours after the 10:0 against San Marino, the first ÖFB fans set off for Bucharest with tired eyes but a big grin on their faces.
The final whistle against San Marino shortly before 11 p.m., cheers and celebrations late into the night - and yet some fans were already at Vienna Airport the next morning. Destination: Romania. The next World Cup qualifier awaits in Bucharest on Sunday at 8:45 pm, which could bring Austria a big step closer to a World Cup ticket with a win.
The "Krone" also met Gerald and Karin from Wels among the travelers. They don't want to miss out on the away game. After the gala in Vienna, they now also want to celebrate in Bucharest. Tenor: "We won't let the World Cup ticket slip away."
A good omen
In the same stadium, the Arena Națională, the ÖFB team also secured their place in the last 16 of the European Championships with a 1:0 win against Ukraine. "It hasn't become any less emotional to play for the national team here," emphasized team striker Michael Gregoritsch. "Maybe things will come full circle on Sunday and we can have a third great experience there." In any case, they will be very well prepared, motivated and focused. The resounding victory against San Marino did nothing to change that. "That's a nice obligation that we've collected with lots of goals. It continues on Sunday."
Marko Arnautovic, the newly crowned ÖFB record goalscorer who is flying to Romania, had a similar view. "I think we'll go there with a broad chest thanks to the confidence we've built up recently," said the 36-year-old. "We'll be fully focused there too. We are ready." The team had shown its face against San Marino. Admittedly, they were up against the last-placed team in the world rankings. "But not everyone wins 10:0," emphasized Arnautovic after the highest win in ÖFB history.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
