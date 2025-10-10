Pure euphoria! ÖFB fans are already flying to Bucharest

A good omen

In the same stadium, the Arena Națională, the ÖFB team also secured their place in the last 16 of the European Championships with a 1:0 win against Ukraine. "It hasn't become any less emotional to play for the national team here," emphasized team striker Michael Gregoritsch. "Maybe things will come full circle on Sunday and we can have a third great experience there." In any case, they will be very well prepared, motivated and focused. The resounding victory against San Marino did nothing to change that. "That's a nice obligation that we've collected with lots of goals. It continues on Sunday."