Occupants trapped
Chocolate truck crashed into restaurant after a ride out
A particularly curious incident occurred on Seefelder Straße in Zirl (Tyrol) on Thursday night. An Italian man (41) crashed his van into a restaurant. The man had loaded tons of chocolate in the van. The fire department had to shovel the sweets away.
The unusual incident occurred on Thursday night. At around 1.25 a.m., a 41-year-old Italian lost control of his van on Seefelder Straße.
He left the road on a sharp bend and broke through a guardrail and a wall and then crashed into the front of a restaurant.
Occupants trapped in the vehicle
The driver and his two Italian passengers, aged 21 and 30, were trapped in the vehicle. They were also sitting in the front row of the vehicle. The fire department had to rescue the men from the completely demolished vehicle.
The driver and the 21-year-old were taken to the shock room at Innsbruck Hospital. The 30-year-old was taken to the shock room at Garmisch-Partenkirchen Hospital (Germany).
Florianis arrived with shovels
However, the operation was not over for the Zirl fire department once the injured had been rescued. Almost the entire contents of the van had fallen out of the vehicle as a result of the accident. The emergency services must have been quite astonished: Masses of white chocolate had fallen onto the road and the scene of the accident.
The Florianis had to grab a shovel and shovel away the sweet accident goods. These were finally pushed together by a wheel loader and transported away.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
