Gala in Vienna
Daniel Tschofenig is Sportsman of the Year
The Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year 2025 are Daniel Tschofenig and Stephanie Venier. The trophies were presented on Wednesday at the Lotterien-Sporthilfe Gala in Vienna.
The winner of the Four Hills Tournament and the Ski Jumping Overall World Cup received the most points in the Sports Media Austria sports journalists' association's poll with 916 points, followed by Golf Ryder Cup winner Sepp Straka (729) and Ski World Champion Raphael Haaser (721).
Retired ski racer Venier, this year's super-G world champion in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, came out on top with 968 points ahead of European table tennis champion Sofia Polcanova (473) and European skeleton champion Janine Flock (434). This is Venier's second trophy; she was already the rising star of the year in 2017.
After coming away empty-handed in the main categories in 2024, the ÖSV scooped two trophies this year. For the first time since Eva-Maria Brem in 2016, an alpine skier is at the top again, and for the first time since Thomas Morgenstern in 2011, a ski jumper.
Ice hockey men's team of the year
Team of the Year was the national men's ice hockey team. This is only the second time that the sport of ice hockey has received an award of this kind. Thomas Vanek was voted Sportsman of the Year in 2007. The men's team won this year with 755 points ahead of the synchronized swimmers and world champions Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri (694) and the male ski jumpers (550).
