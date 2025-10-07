At last: agreement on salaries for civil servants!

"We believe it is an important signal that for the first time a public sector agreement has been unraveled and renegotiated. The new agreement will ease the burden on the budget in 2026. Overall, the agreement will be significantly below inflation over a period of three years," says NEOS negotiator Martina von Künsberg Sarre. We are in a "difficult and tense economic and budgetary situation", which is why the public sector will also make a significant contribution to relieving the budget.