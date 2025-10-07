Energy prices explode: First school closes!

Tears flowed from children and teachers

The Provinzial traveled to Vienna on Tuesday to deliver the bad news. This brought a tear or two to the eyes of pupils and teachers. This is because 325 children and 33 teachers as well as around 13 members of staff from 17 classes will have to find a new place. However, there is still a year to do this, and it won't be until fall 2026. As De la Salle assures us, the teaching year will be completed in peace.