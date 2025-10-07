325 children affected
Energy prices explode: First school closes!
Sad end after 105 years! A traditional Viennese school is closed due to high maintenance costs and exploding energy prices. 325 children and 33 teachers have to look for a new place. The 2500 square meter property could fetch millions if sold.
Founded in 1920, the De La Salle primary and new secondary school in Währing, a private Catholic school run by the archdiocese, is an institution in Vienna. With more than one million pupils at a total of 79 locations worldwide, it is the largest religious community for education.
Trend towards private instead of state schools continues
In Vienna alone, more than 40,000 children - almost one in five pupils - are crowding into private schools because the reputation of public institutions is deteriorating. The trend, especially in urban areas, is unbroken.
But the economic crisis is clearly not stopping here either. After careful consideration, the School Brothers have had to close one of their four locations in Vienna with a heavy heart. This affects the primary and secondary school in Schopenhauerstraße in the 18th district. The background to this is also the economic crisis. Rising maintenance costs, falling enrolment figures (many parents are running out of money) and energy costs that have exploded by 90 percent since the war in Ukraine have forced this measure.
Tears flowed from children and teachers
The Provinzial traveled to Vienna on Tuesday to deliver the bad news. This brought a tear or two to the eyes of pupils and teachers. This is because 325 children and 33 teachers as well as around 13 members of staff from 17 classes will have to find a new place. However, there is still a year to do this, and it won't be until fall 2026. As De la Salle assures us, the teaching year will be completed in peace.
Large plot in high demand from property developers
But what will happen to the 2,500 square meter plot, or around 5,000 square meters of usable space? Property developers would be queuing up if it were to be sold. Such properties are in high demand. At the prices in Währing, experts say that a deal would probably fetch ten million euros. Money that the order would certainly not put into its own pockets, but would use to maintain the other locations.
