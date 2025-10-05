Fatal crash from bridge into the Inn: identity clarified

Car with Bludenz license plate

The terrible accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, shortly before 3 pm. The car - according to "Krone" information with Bludenz license plates - had left the A12 Inntal freeway via the Hall-West exit and initially hit the concrete crash barrier on the bend. Due to the force of the impact, the vehicle literally took off - it was flung through the air across the two lanes and consequently catapulted over the bridge into the Inn.