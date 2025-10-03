Putin scoffs: “Okay, I won’t do it anymore”

The Valdai Forum took place in Sochi on the Russian Black Sea coast on Thursday. It is regarded as a PR platform for the Kremlin - where Putin once again put himself in the spotlight with creepy harshness. For example, the moderator asked: "Have you sent drones to Denmark?" The Russian president began to laugh and mockingly declared: "I won't do it anymore." With the dismissive gesture of his hand, the warlord probably wanted to emphasize that it was all just a fantasy. Parallels were even drawn with UFO paranoia. With this emphasis on exaggeration, however, one wonders whether the warlord was actually admitting to Russian attacks - in his own way.