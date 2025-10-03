Drone alert in Europe
Putin scoffs: “Okay, I won’t do it anymore”
Drones have been plaguing Europe for weeks and disrupting critical infrastructure. After Poland, Denmark and the Baltic states, Munich Airport was also targeted on Thursday night - shortly after Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin once again issued threats against our continent.
The Valdai Forum took place in Sochi on the Russian Black Sea coast on Thursday. It is regarded as a PR platform for the Kremlin - where Putin once again put himself in the spotlight with creepy harshness. For example, the moderator asked: "Have you sent drones to Denmark?" The Russian president began to laugh and mockingly declared: "I won't do it anymore." With the dismissive gesture of his hand, the warlord probably wanted to emphasize that it was all just a fantasy. Parallels were even drawn with UFO paranoia. With this emphasis on exaggeration, however, one wonders whether the warlord was actually admitting to Russian attacks - in his own way.
Later, the Kremlin chief came up with a new theory. The drone alert was an attempt by France to distract attention from domestic political problems. NATO wanted to stir up tensions in order to increase defense spending. "The risk of confrontation will increase significantly", he scolded.
Putin also addressed Germany specifically: "We are closely following the increasing militarization of Europe. In Germany, for example, it is said that the German army is to become the strongest in Europe. So that's good. We listen to this and see what is meant by it." No one doubts that Russia's countermeasures will not be long in coming. The European countries are responsible for the fact that no peaceful solution to the conflict has yet been found.
Drones paralyze Munich Airport
Have countermeasures already been taken? The airport in the Bavarian capital had to be closed at around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday evening. Among other things, drones had been observed over the airport grounds, Stefan Bayer, spokesman for the federal police, confirmed to Bild. However, it was too dark to determine the type and size.
German air traffic control then closed the runways late in the evening, it was reported. According to the operator, a total of 17 flights were canceled on Thursday evening. One passenger said that the plane had already been on the runway but had then taxied back to the terminal. From around 10.15 p.m., landings were also no longer possible: 15 flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt instead, as the operator wrote on the airport's website. Blankets, drinks and snacks were distributed to the stranded passengers. Camp beds had also been set up in the terminals.
The Managing Director of the German Airports Association (ADV), Ralph Beisel, warned that the incident once again showed how vulnerable air traffic is to illegal drone flights. "Air traffic needs clear responsibilities and effective drone detection and defense."
Putin himself also pursued by drones
The closely guarded Kremlin leader cannot rest easy either: shortly after his appearance in Sochi, an alert was issued for the region due to Ukrainian drones.
The airports in Sochi and Gelendzhik had to cease operations, as the Rosaviatsiya aviation authority announced on Telegram. Cell phone owners received a text message warning that there was a drone alert in the Krasnodar region. "Leave the streets, stay away from windows in buildings," it said. It was not known where the Kremlin leader was.
