Ribbon cut
Bang: SPÖ expels Dornauer from the party
One bang after another is currently following within the Tyrolean SPÖ. After former party leader Georg Dornauer was kicked out of the club, the next piece of bad news followed in the evening: the Social Democrats have now expelled the 42-year-old from the party.
At exactly 2.09 p.m. on Thursday, the SPÖ provincial parliamentary club sent out the explosive email announcing the expulsion of its former chairman Georg Dornauer - because he had violated the rules they had negotiated themselves.
"We may regret such a development in human terms, but there is no alternative if we are to continue our joint work for Tyrol," emphasized Elisabeth Fleischanderl, head of the Tyrolean SPÖ parliamentary group. Dornauer himself, who is currently "only" a simple member of the provincial parliament, expressed his "surprise" at this.
n human terms, we may regret such a development, but there is no alternative if we are to continue our joint work for Tyrol," emphasized Dornauer.
Tirols SPÖ-Klubobfrau Elisabeth Fleischanderl
"SPÖ Tirol bears responsibility"
A meeting of the SPÖ provincial parliamentary club in Innsbruck followed in the late afternoon, during which the political separation was formally completed. This was followed by a one-and-a-half-hour meeting of the party executive committee. At the subsequent press conference at the SPÖ headquarters in Salurner Straße, Deputy Governor Philip Wohlgemuth, Fleischanderl and SPÖ regional party managing director Eva Steibl-Egenbauer made further headlines!
"The SPÖ Tirol bears responsibility for our province. It was and still is our common goal. We want to shape and govern. With this mindset, we entered into a coalition in 2022 and have put together numerous meaningful measures in a program with the People's Party," says Deputy Governor Philip Wohlgemuth and states: "We have also defined our way of working. All MPs from the governing parties must adhere to these rules".
"Dornauer personally negotiated these rules"
These include, among other things, a joint vote on motions from the opposition and a joint approach to motions from the governing parties. Any deviation from this agreement would jeopardize important projects of our cooperation in the state government. "Georg Dornauer personally negotiated these rules and signed them with his signature," added Deputy Governor Wohlgemuth.
"I would have liked to have spared our party this"
If a member of the SPÖ leaves this path, he cannot be part of the provincial parliamentary club. He had also seriously violated the statutes. "I really deeply regret that these consequences have unfortunately become necessary in the case of Georg Dornauer. I would have liked to have spared our party this," said Deputy Governor Wohlgemuth.
Steibl-Egenbauer then got straight to the point: "Based on the statutes, the decision to expel him was taken today, Thursday!"
More details will follow shortly!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.