Explosions, gunshots
Booby traps! Munich Oktoberfest remains closed
A major police and fire department operation has been underway in a residential building in the north of Munich since the early hours of the morning. Special units and defusers are also on site. The police are investigating a connection with the Oktoberfest. The Oktoberfest will therefore remain closed for the time being.
A male body was found near the Lerchenauer See with gunshot wounds. According to the police, the dead man had booby-trapped the house five minutes away by car and set it on fire. According to Bild, it was his parents' house. He is then said to have taken his own life.
Wiesn closed until 5 p.m. for the time being
The police apparently fear a connection to the Oktoberfest. A statement says: "We are currently investigating in all directions. Possible connections with other places in Munich are being investigated, including the Theresienwiese." As BR reported with regard to Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, the Volksfest will remain closed until at least 5 pm. According to the report, there is a letter from the same perpetrator that must be taken seriously. The risk could not be taken.
Possible family dispute as background
The police and fire department were called out to the large-scale operation in the north of Munich because of a fire and banging noises. According to a police spokeswoman, the investigators assumed that a family dispute was behind the incident.
It is still unclear how many people were in the house. One person is currently missing and being searched for, but is not believed to pose any danger. According to the fire department, the extinguishing work had not yet been completed on Wednesday morning.
A secondary school also remained closed for the operation. Roads around the scene were closed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
