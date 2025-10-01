Booby traps! Munich Oktoberfest remains closed

A male body was found near the Lerchenauer See with gunshot wounds. According to the police, the dead man had booby-trapped the house five minutes away by car and set it on fire. According to Bild, it was his parents' house. He is then said to have taken his own life.

Wiesn closed until 5 p.m. for the time being

The police apparently fear a connection to the Oktoberfest. A statement says: "We are currently investigating in all directions. Possible connections with other places in Munich are being investigated, including the Theresienwiese." As BR reported with regard to Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, the Volksfest will remain closed until at least 5 pm. According to the report, there is a letter from the same perpetrator that must be taken seriously. The risk could not be taken.