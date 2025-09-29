Appeal for annulment against all 10 acquittals

Group with "a lot of free time"

However, he says little about the ten young men, five of whom have a criminal record. They had sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old child, who would have pretended to be older, in various constellations, sometimes together or one after the other: "The evidentiary proceedings clearly led to acquittals," Mr. Rat announced the decision of the panel of lay judges. To the delight of the accused and their ten (male) defense lawyers. Some of them made astonishing statements during the trial: "It's a group that has a lot of free time and lives out its sexuality particularly intensively," said one. "It was nothing against the victim's will, but there was complete consent." The girl had "wanted to please".