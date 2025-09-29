Bureaucracy monster
Why a Fiat has been rusting at the police station for eight years
At some point, observant passers-by began to wonder: a Fiat with Italian license plates has been parked behind the Tyrolean state police headquarters on Herzog-Siegmund-Ufer am Inn for years. The "Krone" investigated how this came about.
Once it was white, but now a gray-green coating has covered the paint. No wonder, because the vehicle on the wall of the Tyrolean state police headquarters has to withstand the summer heat as well as many a layer of snow in winter.
It all started with a drug drive
It was the police themselves who initially parked the Fiat in their yard in Kaiserjägerstraße and, due to the reconstruction work there, on the Inn. "The whole thing goes back to a drug smuggling trip in 2017," said spokeswoman Julia Plank, looking through the now thick mountain of files. The car was initially confiscated as evidence.
Numerous contacts were made and the Italian authorities were then actually able to contact the car's owner.
Polizeisprecherin Julia Plank
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
This was later overturned by the public prosecutor's office and the Italian driver was actually allowed to pick up his Fiat again. "Numerous contacts were made and the Italian authorities were actually able to reach the car owner. But he was apparently no longer interested," explains Plank.
Fiat was handed over to the police
In 2023 - after a lot of back and forth - the so-called dereliction finally took place. In officialese, this means that the ownership relationship was terminated. The Fiat was then "assigned" to the regional police headquarters. Because the unloved car was on their property.
What happens to the car
What happens next? Years ago, an expert assessed the residual value of the vehicle as low - less than 1000 euros. Subsequently, the Italian license plates had to be returned, which again triggered a considerable amount of correspondence. The license plates are currently still mounted.
They will probably end up being scrapped, which could again incur costs. The only benefit for the police so far: the "eternal Fiat" has occasionally been used in road traffic training courses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.