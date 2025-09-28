Vorteilswelt
Salzburg’s negative streak ends against WSG Tirol

Nachrichten
28.09.2025 05:00
(Bild: GEPA)

Matchday 8 in the domestic Bundesliga: WSG Tirol face Red Bull Salzburg. We report live (ticker below). The score is currently 0:2.

Here is the live ticker:

After the last-minute defeat in the Europa League despite a good performance against Porto (0:1), Salzburg want to get back to better thoughts in the league. "If we go into the next few games like this and pick up a win or two, then the euphoria will kick in," said RB striker Karim Onisiwo ahead of the visit to WSG at Innsbruck's Tivoli.

WSG coach Philipp Semlic looked closely at Salzburg's feet in the European Cup and saw a "really, really good" performance from the runners-up, who have slipped to fifth place. "They will go at it with more force and intensity," Semlic expects.

Semlic: "We have a certain chance"
Despite the current negative streak at the league leaders, the roles are clearly distributed. "However, the team from Mozartstadt should by no means be underestimated," the Tyroleans aptly remarked in a club statement with a view to the squad values. Semlic specified: "We know that the probability and chance of us scoring is not that high. But we have a certain chance - and our aim must be to keep this small chance as high as possible with a maximum performance."

Philipp Semlic
Philipp Semlic(Bild: APA/DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK)

WSG, who are in eighth place with one less game played and even ahead of Salzburg on points lost, have fond memories of the pre-season clashes. There were two draws in two games.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
