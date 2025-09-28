Salzburg’s negative streak ends against WSG Tirol

Semlic: "We have a certain chance"

Despite the current negative streak at the league leaders, the roles are clearly distributed. "However, the team from Mozartstadt should by no means be underestimated," the Tyroleans aptly remarked in a club statement with a view to the squad values. Semlic specified: "We know that the probability and chance of us scoring is not that high. But we have a certain chance - and our aim must be to keep this small chance as high as possible with a maximum performance."