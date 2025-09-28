European alliance against the Austrian surcharge

The Minister of Economic Affairs also has a clear opinion on US President Trump's new tariff plans: "Donald Trump is not a reliable partner and never will be. That's why we in Austria must now look to become more independent of the USA." His demand: Europe must welcome new trading partners. "We should also include countries outside Europe in the single market, such as Canada, South Korea and Japan. The stronger the single market is without tariffs, the better it is for our jobs and the sale of our products. After all, we earn six out of ten euros from exports."