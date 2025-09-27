Vorteilswelt
Is the ESC now wobbling?

Vienna’s mayor: “Reject Israel boycott”

Nachrichten
27.09.2025 20:00
JJ won for Austria this year and immediately sparked a controversy.
JJ won for Austria this year and immediately sparked a controversy.(Bild: Corinne Cumming)

After ORF General Roland Weißmann, an entire initiative with former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig is now showing solidarity with Israel. They firmly reject a boycott of Israel at the ESC.

Ever since song contest winner JJ got himself into hot water with his pro-Palestinian statements in an interview, there has been no calm in this discussion. Especially not at ORF, the broadcaster entrusted by the EBU with the organization of the "European Song Contest". In spite of ORF's austerity measures, the costs run into the millions.

Breach of basic principles
Following the intervention of Director General Roland Weißmann, who in a recent interview with "Krone" once again insisted on Israel's participation, the next ones follow. The "Solidarity Israel" initiative (founded in 2025 in response to escalating anti-Semitism) is following suit.

Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig strictly rejects a boycott of Israel at the ESC.
Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig strictly rejects a boycott of Israel at the ESC.(Bild: Imre Antal)

In a letter backed by Ariel Muzicant (Interim President of the European Jewish Congress), former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and communications expert Daniel Kapp, an appeal is made to Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig to ensure Israel's unrestricted participation: "A cultural boycott of Israel would not only be a breach of the basic principles of Eurovision, but far more a disgrace for Vienna and Austria."

I firmly reject a boycott of Israeli artists because of their origin.

Wiens Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ)

Mayor finds clear words
Ludwig himself "expressly" supports the project: "I firmly reject a boycott of Israeli artists on the grounds of their origin." It now remains to be seen how the secret ballot of EBU members will turn out at the beginning of November. After all, a reselection of Israel from the Song Contest could cause renewed controversy.

By the way, a little thought experiment on the side: if Vienna and the ORF lose their cool before the vote, according to EBU rules, it would be the second-place winner's turn to host. This year, Yuval Raphael from Israel won the ESC.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
