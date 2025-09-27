Is the ESC now wobbling?
Vienna’s mayor: “Reject Israel boycott”
After ORF General Roland Weißmann, an entire initiative with former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig is now showing solidarity with Israel. They firmly reject a boycott of Israel at the ESC.
Ever since song contest winner JJ got himself into hot water with his pro-Palestinian statements in an interview, there has been no calm in this discussion. Especially not at ORF, the broadcaster entrusted by the EBU with the organization of the "European Song Contest". In spite of ORF's austerity measures, the costs run into the millions.
Breach of basic principles
Following the intervention of Director General Roland Weißmann, who in a recent interview with "Krone" once again insisted on Israel's participation, the next ones follow. The "Solidarity Israel" initiative (founded in 2025 in response to escalating anti-Semitism) is following suit.
In a letter backed by Ariel Muzicant (Interim President of the European Jewish Congress), former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and communications expert Daniel Kapp, an appeal is made to Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig to ensure Israel's unrestricted participation: "A cultural boycott of Israel would not only be a breach of the basic principles of Eurovision, but far more a disgrace for Vienna and Austria."
I firmly reject a boycott of Israeli artists because of their origin.
Wiens Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ)
Mayor finds clear words
Ludwig himself "expressly" supports the project: "I firmly reject a boycott of Israeli artists on the grounds of their origin." It now remains to be seen how the secret ballot of EBU members will turn out at the beginning of November. After all, a reselection of Israel from the Song Contest could cause renewed controversy.
By the way, a little thought experiment on the side: if Vienna and the ORF lose their cool before the vote, according to EBU rules, it would be the second-place winner's turn to host. This year, Yuval Raphael from Israel won the ESC.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.