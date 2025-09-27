WAC win against LASK thanks to ex-LASK man!

LASK have changed their coach on an interim basis, but not much has changed for the time being! At the start of the eighth round of the Bundesliga, Linz were knocked out 1-0 at WAC on Saturday thanks to a late goal from ex-LASK man Rene Renner (84th) and are now only one point ahead of bottom club GAK in eleventh place. WAC, on the other hand, worked their way up to second place, three points behind leaders Rapid, at least until Sunday.