WAC win against LASK thanks to ex-LASK man!
LASK have changed their coach on an interim basis, but not much has changed for the time being! At the start of the eighth round of the Bundesliga, Linz were knocked out 1-0 at WAC on Saturday thanks to a late goal from ex-LASK man Rene Renner (84th) and are now only one point ahead of bottom club GAK in eleventh place. WAC, on the other hand, worked their way up to second place, three points behind leaders Rapid, at least until Sunday.
WAC were forced to make one change after the 2-2 draw in Hartberg, bringing on Emmanuel Agyemang in central midfield for the injured Alessandro Schöpf. Maximilian Ritscher, LASK's interim coach and successor to Joao Sacramento, brought in three new players in defensive midfielder Andres Andrade, midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly and striker Maximilian Entrup.
Game got off to a slow start, WAC with more chances
The first half hour passed by rather uneventfully in front of 3875 spectators in the Lavanttal Arena before the home side really made their presence felt: Agyemang missed the target (29'), his teammate Markus Pink was only blocked at the last second by Keba Cisse at the five-man box (30').
It was a wake-up call for Linz, who got into the game better before the break and created two chances with an Entrup low shot that went just wide of the goal (37') and a poorly executed header by Kasper Jörgensen (42' / goalkeeper Nikolas Polster saved).
WAC set the tone again after the break. Simon Piesinger rattled the crossbar with a header (50'), Pink got himself into a good position but disappointed with a weak finish (58'). LASK played well for the most part, but remained harmless in the decisive areas.
The Carinthians then stepped up a gear in the final stages and finally scored the winner through Renner with a precise low shot into the far corner.
The result:
Wolfsberger AC - LASK 1:0 (0:0)
Wolfsberg, Lavanttal-Arena, 3875 spectators, SR Hameter
Goal: 1:0 (84.) Renner
Yellow cards: Agyemang and Coulibaly
WAC: Polster - Matic, Baumgartner, Nwaiwu, Wimmer, Renner - Piesinger (65. C. Diabate), Agyemang (80. Sulzner) - Zukic (88. Chukwu) - Gattermayer (66. Avdijaj), Pink (65. Kojzek)
LASK: Jungwirth - Cisse, Andrade, Alemao (46. Bogarde) - Jörgensen, Coulibaly, Horvath, Bello (74. Michael) - Usor (66. Lang), Entrup (66. Adeniran), Berisha (66. Danek)
